It will be a day of optimism in Port Charles as one resident thinks they have buried their past, while others strategize about the future. On the Tuesday, June 26 episode of “General Hospital,” Nelle keeps her enemies close as Carly learns about Sonny’s new plan.

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) sits down to talk with Chase (Josh Swickard) after telling Michael (Chad Duell) the officer has been stalking her. In the promo video of the ABC soap opera, Chase tells Nelle he knows she thinks she has dodged a bullet.

In the previous episode, Michael warned Chase to stay away from Nelle in an attempt to try to get the cop to expose details about Nelle’s past and learn where his loyalty lies.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Chase gives in. Is Chase going to give up on trying to prove Nelle murdered her fiancé when they lived in Florida or does giving in mean coming up with another way to expose the type of person she really is?

Elsewhere in the promo video, Sonny (Maurice Benard) promises Carly (Laura Wright) that when she gets out of Ferncliff, Nelle will pay for what she has done.

Last viewers saw of Carly, she was forced to say goodbye to Jason (Steve Burton), who correctly suspected Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) was trying to get him fired from his position as a janitor.

Before getting the boot from the nurse, Jason gave Carly a burner phone so she wouldn’t be completely alone now that he was being forced out of the institution.

“GH” spoilers reveal Carly is surprised. During Carly’s trial, Sonny wasn’t sure if his wife had suffered from a mental breakdown when she allegedly pushed Nelle down the stairs.

However, whether he believes her or not, he knows he wants Nelle to pay, which is probably a surprise to Carly, who initially thought Jason was the only person that believed her story.

Does Sonny already have a plan in place to get Carly out of Ferncliff and take Nelle down or will the husband and wife have to wait a bit longer before they get the justice they deserve?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.