After the judge gave Carly a harsh sentence following her trial, Jason has been hard at work trying to figure out how to help his friend. On the Tuesday, June 12 episode of “General Hospital,” Nelle handles a problem from the past while Jason mulls over his options.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) tells Chase (Josh Swickard) he is stalking her.

In the previous episode, Nelle was thrilled when the judge sent Carly (Laura Wright) to Ferncliff after deciding it wasn’t safe for her to be around other people. For a moment, Nelle believed she had truly won--until Chase walked into the courthouse and called her Janelle. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Nelle is shocked.

Prior to their run-in, Chase was bonding with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and told her about a time when one of his enemies escaped justice. Did Chase just run into his enemy from the past?

Before she trapped Michael (Chad Duell) in her web of lies, Nelle was accused of killing her fiancé in a boating accident. Will Nelle try to make Chase appear crazy in order to avoid having her past exposed?

Elsewhere in the promo, Jason (Steve Burton) tells Sam (Kelly Monaco) that Nelle is the one who belongs in prison. Spoilers reveal Jason and Sam meet for coffee.

Jason was disappointed when Carly was found not guilty by reason of insanity and sent away to Ferncliff rather than Shadybrook. From the beginning of her trial, Jason wanted Carly to plead not guilty instead of adding on the insanity excuse.

While he tried to make it appear as if she was a good person during his time on the stand, in the end, Jason admitted he wasn’t a mental health expert and couldn’t say whether or not Carly was sane.

Nonetheless, Jason is positive Carly would not do anything to hurt her grandchild, which means she would have never pushed Nelle down the stairs. Although there is no evidence proving the two women fought over a baby blanket, Jason is desperate to take Nelle down any way he can.

Is this coffee date between Jason and Sam more than just a casual conversation? Sam has finally started up her private investigations business and could use some new clients.

Will Jason call on Sam to help expose Nelle’s lies and save Carly from prison?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.