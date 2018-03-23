The time has finally come for Sam to reveal her feelings for Jason to Drew, and it appears the truth will have a different effect on everyone involved. On the Friday, March 23 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason is pushed to fight for a future with Sam.

In the previous episode, Sam (Kelly Monaco) was thrilled to be reunited with Drew (Billy Miller). However, now that the two finally have a moment alone following the chaos, she finds it difficult to share a secret she’s been holding on to.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Sam tearfully tells Drew, who believes he’s in a perfect marriage, that they really need to talk. “GH” spoilers reveal Sam will wrestle with her feelings.

Before Drew went missing, Port Charles was hit by an earthquake which left Sam stuck with Jason (Steve Burton). Although she asked him to help her get back to Drew, she later found herself in a life-threatening situation where Jason rescued her.

After the emotional moment, Sam finally confessed she loved Jason and never stopped caring about him. Jason was grateful to Sam for admitting her love, but told her he didn’t want to pressure her into leaving Drew.

While he may not be willing to try to persuade Sam to chose him over Drew, Carly (Laura Wright) does her best to convince Jason that it’s time to fight for Sam.

In the preview of the ABC soap opera, Carly tells Jason that Sam just needs to admit she belongs with Jason and then all will be right in the world. Spoilers suggest Carly will push Jason to fight for a future with Sam now that she has finally declared her love for him.

Once Jason’s real identity was revealed when he returned to PC, Carly insisted he and Sam are meant to be together. Although Jason did his best to respect Sam’s space, the two frequently ran into one another and thanks to Carly, were briefly stranded on a boat together.

Now that Jason knows how Sam really feels, will he finally listen to Carly and begin fighting to get back together with the love of his life or will he continue to give her space so she can make a decision on her own?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC