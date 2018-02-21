Fasion took everything away from Jason and there is no way the former mob enforcer is going to let the deranged criminal and his associate get away with ruining his life. Jason may have already killed Faison, but on the Wednesday, Feb. 21 episode of “General Hospital,” it appears he is close to discovering the identity of the murderer’s son.

Although the citizens of Port Charles have yet to discover the true identity of Faison’s (Anders Hove) son, Henrik, viewers know Henrik is actually Peter August (Wes Ramsey).

After being shot by Jason (Steve Burton), Faison told him the traitor has been hiding in plain sight on the ABC soap, unbeknownst to Jason. Peter has been working at Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Drew’s (Billy Miller) media company.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, it appears Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is attempting to warn Peter that Jason is going to give him some trouble. In the past, it seems like Valentin has been trying to help Peter protect his real identity.

When Anna (Finola Hughes) came to Valentin to learn more about the son she had with Faison, he convinced her she gave birth to a baby girl who went to a good family.

He later called Peter and told him he shouldn’t leave PC, even though Peter was attempting to resign from his position at Aurora Media and skip town after Faison’s death.

Speaking of his father’s death, Faison left a will, where he called upon people he hurt to receive things in light of his death. However, there was a catch to their gifts.

For the twins, Jason would receive the alias and the location of the traitor, and Drew would receive the procedure to restore his old memories.

In true Faison fashion, he made sure the men couldn’t receive their parting gift unless the other was dead. Now the twins will have to search for answers about their switch on their own, and they will need the help of the traitor to do that.

Although it is unclear how Jason will cause trouble for Peter, it will not be the only thing that disrupts Peter’s life. Spoilers reveal Peter may also be losing a friend.

Peter doesn’t have many friends in town, which means the person who may be exiting his life could be Valentin.

Even though he has gone out of his way to help Peter, Nina (Michelle Stafford) has been going through a hard time after Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death, and needs Valentin’s support more than ever.

Will Jason take advantage of Peter’s vulnerable predicament and expose the truth?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.