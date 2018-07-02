It will be a day of difficult decisions for the residents of Port Charles as they decide what they should do when they are armed with the truth. On the Monday, July 2 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason will bring Sonny up to speed on his investigation of Nelle as Maxie presses Sam for an update on Peter.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Sonny (Maurice Benard) gets positive news. In the promo video of the ABC soap opera, Jason (Steve Burton) tells Sonny that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) messed up and she doesn’t know it. In the previous episode, Sam (Kelly Monaco) volunteered to steal the flyer Nelle left for Carly (Laura Wright) from the police department’s evidence room.

She later met up with Jason and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), who applied a special solution to the flyer in order to reveal the message written in invisible ink. As they waited for the message to appear, Jason told Spinelli that someone called the police to the cemetery the night Carly was found wandering in the graveyard, and Spinelli suggested it was probably Nelle.

The message finally appeared and the two realized Carly was right, Nelle has been messing with her all along. Now that Jason knows the truth, it appears he will share it with Sonny. The mob boss has been eager to get revenge against Nelle once Carly is free, but will this note be enough to prove Carly’s innocence?

The note may show Nelle played a prank on Carly, but it doesn’t prove Carly didn’t push Nelle down the stairs. Will Jason use Nelle’s mistake against her, or will he decide to look for more evidence before he confronts Nelle with the truth?

Elsewhere in the ABC promo, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) tells Sam it is time for her to share what the plan is. In the previous episode, Sam overheard Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Liesl (Kathleen Gati) talking about Peter (Wes Ramsey) at Maxie’s baby shower.

She stuck close by as Nina warned her aunt that someone may discover him in the woods, even though Liesl remained confident that their secret was safe. Now that Sam believes the man in possession of the flash drive holding Drew’s (Billy Miller) memories is still in Port Charles, chances are she wants to find him before Liesl takes things too far.

“GH” spoilers reveal Maxie is conflicted. Although Maxie feels like Peter used her, she may not want to see him suffer and could provide Sam with information that will help her locate him.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Sam is surprised when Maxie wants to know what’s going on with Peter’s investigation, seeing as she was under the impression Maxie wanted Peter to vanish.

Will Maxie give Sam the information she needs to help Peter or will she use Sam’s update to warn her in-laws that their little secret is at risk of being exposed?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC