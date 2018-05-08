It’s time for a moment of honesty in Port Charles, as some residents are desperate for the truth, while others dish it out whether or not the person is ready to hear it. On the Tuesday, May 8 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason will tell Drew how he really feels as Sam presses Nina for answers.

“GH” spoilers reveal Jason (Steve Burton) will run into Drew (Billy Miller). In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera, Jason tells Drew that he doesn’t want to share his memory or anything else with him.

The brothers’ latest encounter comes after their big fight on the docks which landed them both in jail. Drew attacked Jason in a drunken rage after Sam (Kelly Monaco) confessed she still loved Jason even though she and Drew are married.

Since then, the couple has agreed to get a divorce, but Drew is still trying to figure out his life without Sam while being stuck with Jason’s memories.

Will Drew’s run-in with Jason at the boxing gym end the same way their last encounter did? Or will the brothers reach an understanding amid their fight for Sam?

Elsewhere in the promo, Nina (Michelle Stafford) tells Sam there is something going on with Peter (Wes Ramsey). Thanks to Nina’s initial suspicion of him, Sam was able to learn that the man she and Drew hired for their company has been lying about who he really is.

After finding a scrapbook dedicated to Nathan (Ryan Paevey) in Peter’s desk, Nina accused her boss of being a liar. However, he insisted he made the book out of guilt of being at Aurora when Nathan was shot.

Peter claimed he thought the book would make Nina and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) feel better. Peter also revealed he reached out to Nina’s family for some help creating the memorabilia, which her mother later confirmed to be true.

Nina then called Curtis (Donnell Turner) to tell him to stop his investigation of Peter. Although she has stopped digging into his past, will Nina give Sam the information she needs to expose his true identity?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.