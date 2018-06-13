The residents of Port Charles are desperate to restore order in their lives and will do whatever it takes to make things right again. On the Wednesday, June 13 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason considers taking matters into his own hands while Sam reaches out to Nina for answers.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Jason (Steve Burton) walks in on Sonny (Maurice Benard) praising Mike (Max Gail) for coming up with an idea that could bring Carly (Laura Wright) home. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Jason looks for a way in.

In the previous episode, Jason told Sam (Kelly Monaco) he had to get Carly out of Fernclifff because she wouldn’t survive another stint in the institution for the criminally insane. Jason explained Carly shot the man who kidnapped Michael (Chad Duell) when he was a baby and was previously sent to Ferncliff as a result.

Although she was eventually released, she missed out on part of Michael’s life and had a tough time adjusting to the strict rules. While Sam acknowledged Jason was desperate to help Carly, she advised him not to become a patient, which seemed to only inspire a new idea.

If Jason is planning on following this new idea he better act quickly. Elsewhere in the promo, a Ferncliff employee approaches Carly and tells her it’s time to discuss the institution’s rules.

Will Jason work with Sonny and Mike to bring Carly home or will he stick to his own plan?

Elsewhere in the ABC promo, Sam and Curtis (Donnell Turner) sit down with Nina (Michelle Stafford) and tell her they need her help to catch Henrik, also known as Peter (Wes Ramsey). “GH” spoilers reveal Nina is rattled.

While Sam has been trying to track Peter down in order to retrieve the flash drive with Drew’s (Billy Miller) memories, Nina has known where the criminal has been all along. Nina learned Liesl (Kathleen Gati) kidnapped Peter because she blames him for Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death.

Nina refused to help Liesl in her revenge scheme but noticed Peter was injured while he was alone with her aunt. Liesl appeared to be out of control and Nina seemed to realize things might not end well for Peter once Liesl is done with him.

Will Nina tell Sam and Curtis the truth about Peter’s whereabouts or will she continue to hold onto Liesl’s secret?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.