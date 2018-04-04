Jason is determined to track down Henrik but when he learns new information about the night Faison died, he may be forced to work with someone who can’t be trusted. On the Wednesday, April 4 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason confronts Anna over a secret while Peter tries to convince Griffin to keep his.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap, Jason (Steve Burton) asks Anna (Finola Hughes) if she is keeping something from him about the night Faison (Anders Hove) died.

In the previous episode, Jason visited the hospital to learn more details about that night. Although Finn (Michael Easton) couldn’t tell Jason who took Faison’s personal effects, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) was able to help him out.

After sending a text, Liz told Jason Anna took Faison’s personal effects the night he died, which made Jason realize she hasn’t been completely honest with him even though they are supposed to be working together.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Anna will get help, however, it is unclear if it will be from Jason. If Anna confesses that she took Faison’s personal effects from the hospital, she and Jason may be able to move forward with their investigation by examining the belongings together. However, if she chooses to lie to Jason, she may have to look for help from someone else.

Elsewhere in the preview, Griffin (Matt Cohen) tells Peter (Wes Ramsey) to prove he isn’t dangerous. In the previous episode, Griffin confronted Peter with DNA results, and Peter confessed to being Faison’s son.

Although he claimed he has come to Port Charles to help the people whose lives his father ruined, Griffin wanted Peter to turn himself. Peter begged Griffin to keep his secret because he built a life in PC and knew his father’s victims wouldn’t believe he was trying to help them.

“GH” spoilers reveal Peter wants answers. Although Peter is the one who has been lying to everyone in town, it appears he’s curious to find out more about something in particular. Who will Peter turn to in order to get the answers he needs?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC