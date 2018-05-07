It’s time to celebrate in Port Charles. While Liz and her family gear up to celebrate Jake’s birthday, Carly is forced to attend Nelle’s baby shower. On the Monday, May 7 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason comes face to face with Jake while Carly gives Nelle what she thinks she deserves.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) tells Jake (Hudson West) that Jason (Steve Burton) has stopped by to wish him a happy birthday. When Jason first returned to PC, Jake was less than thrilled to see him.

Jake had already formed a strong bond with Franco (Roger Howarth) and made it very clear he wasn’t interested in having a relationship with his biological father. Despite Jake’s resistance, Jason is still working on getting to know his son.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Jason will make up for old times. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Jason stops by Liz’s house looking nervous as he reveals he has come by to drop off a gift for Jake.

Photo: ABC

When Jason asks Liz to pass on the present to their son, she suggests Jason delivers the gift in person and calls Jake downstairs. Will Jake accept Jason’s present and finally open up to bonding with his father? Or will this conversation be another opportunity for Jake to express his dislike of Jason?

Elsewhere in the promo, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Nelle (Chloe Lanier) she feels strongly about giving the mother of her grandchild a fitting tribute at her baby shower.

“GH” spoilers reveal Carly steps up. Nelle has been doing a good job of convincing Michael (Chad Duell) that she has turned over a new leaf and is no longer the scheming person she used to be.

While the expectant father seems taken with her good girl act, Carly still has her doubts about Nelle’s true intentions. Although Nelle kept her word and sent over paperwork that would make Carly and Sonny (Maurice Benard) the baby’s guardians over Jason, Carly refuses to trust Nelle.

Will Carly use the tribute to expose Nelle’s terrible behavior from the past or will she finally be nice to the woman who is carrying her grandchild?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.