Just when Jason and Sam finally think they are making some progress in their investigation of Henrik, Spinelli informs his team that things aren’t going according to plan.

On the Monday, April 23 episode of “General Hospital,” Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) delivers some bad news, as Anna’s (Finola Hughes) secret is finally exposed.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Spinelli tells Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) that if they touch anything they’re dead.

In the previous episode of the ABC soap, Jason and Sam managed to get into the office of the bank manager when they convinced him Sam was a socialite looking to move her assets into his bank.

However, Spinelli soon interrupted and informed the manager the bank was at his mercy and he was aware the employee embezzled money from his wealthy clients.

Once the bank manager left the room, Spinelli was able to discover a deposit was made for Henrik in Iceland, and a picture of the mystery man was available.

When Spinelli pulled up the photo, the three didn’t seem to recognize him. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Jason knows better. The audience is already aware that the real Henrik is Peter (Wes Ramsey), which means the three should have been able to recognize him.

Will Jason realize someone has altered the photo to throw them off of Henrik’s trail or will he figure out something else?

Elsewhere, Robert (Tristan Rogers) finally figured out Anna’s secret. In the promo, Robert confronts Anna about Henrik being the son she had with Faison (Anders Hove). Anna appears shocked that Robert managed to figure out her secret but she may finally admit the truth.

“GH” spoilers reveal Anna will make a confession. In the previous episode, Anna and Robert spoke with the director of the school Henrik attended. They learned that he liked to pretend to be other people and has big, brown expressive eyes.

It was then that Robert seemed to figure out the real reason Anna wanted to find Henrik but will she admit the truth or try to convince him to believe something else?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.