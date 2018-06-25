It will be a day of fear and clever excuses for the residents of Port Charles. On the Monday, June 25 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason will realize he and Carly are no longer safe while Sam deals with an unexpected obstacle.

In the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Jason (Steve Burton) tells Carly (Laura Wright) he believes Dr. Collins (Jon Lindstrom) is going to turn him in. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Jason is unnerved.

In the previous episode, Dr. Collins stopped Jason from entering the room of a male patient, who let out a horrific scream. The terrifying cry also managed to send Carly into a panic over what the Ferncliff staff has in store for her.

Dr. Collins already warned Jason that he is putting the three of them at risk by posing as a janitor in the government facility. However, Carly was too worried she wouldn’t survive without him by her side and asked Jason to continue lying about his identity.

Will Dr. Collins expose Jason and Carly in order to save his career?

Elsewhere in the promo, Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) tells Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) they are breaking and entering. While Margaux clearly knows the law, seeing as she was the D.A. who convinced the jury to lock Carly up in Ferncliff, Sam may be able to convince her not to get authorities involved in this incident at the Metro Court.

“GH” spoilers reveal Sam thinks fast on her feet. In the previous episode, Sam realized Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) was truly clueless about Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) whereabouts and wouldn’t be useful in their search for the real Henrik Faison.

She and Curtis then decided to break into Peter’s old room at the Metro Court to search for clues. Just as Sam noticed something in the window, Margaux showed up asking what they were doing in her room.

There are few excuses Sam can use to get her and Curtis out of trouble. She could tell Margaux the truth and explain she is trying to locate Peter, who has the flash drive holding Drew’s (Billy Miller) memories. She could also make up an elaborate lie that will convince the attorney to let them go.

Will Sam’s quick thinking be enough to persuade the tough D.A. to look the other way in this incident?

