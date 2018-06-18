The residents of Port Charles are curious to learn the truth, and some individuals will dig deep to get the answers they need. On the Monday, June 18 episode of “General Hospital,” Maxie will look into Peter’s past as Nina attempts to get information from Drew.

In the promo of the ABC soap opera, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) asks Lulu (Emme Rylan) if there are any new leads on Henrik (Wes Ramsey), who has been using the alias Peter August.

It has taken a while for Maxie and Lulu to get back on good terms again after Maxie held her friend responsible for Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death. Now that the two are speaking, Maxie is hoping her best friend can provide her with some information about Peter. However, “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Amy (Risa Dorkin) offers her insight.

Amy, who is a nurse at the hospital, also has a reputation for being the resident gossip. Prior to being transported to jail, Peter made a stop at the hospital to be treated for injuries. During his visit, Amy could have heard or seen something that may have gone unnoticed by the other employees. Will Amy be able to share some helpful information, or will Lulu have to find answers for Maxie on her own?

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Nina (Michelle Stafford) runs into Drew (Billy Miller). In the promo, Nina tells Drew she is definitely not ok. In the previous episode, Nina learned Peter was in possession of the flash drive that could give Drew his memories back but he lost track of it after Lisel (Kathleen Gati) kidnapped him.

Peter pleaded with Nina to set him free out of fear of being killed by Lisel and also to allow him to make things right with Drew, but she refused to believe him. Nina still blames Peter for Nathan’s death but admitted if his story about the flash drive was true, it would change the situation.

When Nina ran into the Drew at the Floating Rib she believed it was fate and that Peter may actually be telling the truth. The flash drive would allow Drew to safely have the procedure that would restore his old memories without risking his life.

Drew already told Oscar (Garren Stitt) that he decided not to go through with the surgery because he didn’t want to risk missing out on time with his son. Just as Drew has finally accepted that he will be stuck with Jason’s (Steve Burton) memories forever, will Nina be able to offer him a different ending?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC