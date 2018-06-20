The residents of Port Charles will deal with a wave of confrontation and relief as they learn more about the situations they have been put in. On the Wednesday, June 20 episode of “General Hospital,” Michael will look into Nelle’s story as Carly welcomes good news.

Spoilers for the ABC soap opera tease Michael (Chad Duell) will confront Chase (Josh Swickard). In the “General Hospital” promo, Michael tells Chase that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) believes he is stalking her.

In the previous episode, the manipulative mother-to-be told Michael her version of what happened with the detective back in Florida. Nelle admitted to sleeping with him but made it seem as if his behavior became obsessive after their encounter, and revealed she even had to report him for inappropriate behavior to the police department.

In Chase’s flashback, Nelle is portrayed as a seductress who murdered her fiancé and ruined his career. When Chase is confronted about his past with Nelle, will he convince Michael to believe his story or will he leave the dad-to-be with even more questions about the woman who is carrying his child?

While Michael is busy digging into Nelle’s past, the pregnant young woman is enjoying the fruits of her labor. Aside from getting Carly (Laura Wright) locked up at Ferncliff and believing she manipulated Michael into falling for her, Nelle learns something new about the institution that is housing her unborn child’s grandmother.

In the “GH” promo, Ava (Maura West) tells Nelle she wouldn’t wish Ferncliff on her worst enemy. The statement is rather ironic seeing as Ava has the baby blanket that could prove Carly’s innocence, but has not turned it over to authorities.

While Nelle seems thrilled about Ava’s comment, gloating over Carly’s demise may not last long. In the promo, Jason (Steve Burton) approaches Carly in Ferncliff and tell her things will be better now that he is there to keep an eye on her.

Will Jason be able to get Carly out of Ferncliff or will she have to wait a little longer for her friend to figure out their next move?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC