The year is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for the citizens of Port Charles.

Jason and Sam will finally give into their feelings for one another, and the spoilers for the next two weeks of “General Hospital” suggests the spark that ignites between the two may just start the fire that destroys her relationship with Drew. However, as a result, Sam may finally end up with the true love of her life, Jason.

After plenty of planning and plotting, Carly (Laura Wright) will finally manage to get Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) in the same place for New Year’s Eve.

Although the two have done their best to keep their distance from one another, under the bright stars and fireworks, they will find it impossible to deny their chemistry.

In a sneak peek of the episode from Entertainment Weekly for Friday, Dec. 29, Jason and Sam share a passionate kiss as they ring in the New Year.

Sam was initially supposed to share this moment with Drew (Billy Miller). However, spoilers reveal that his car broke down, and there’s probably a good chance that Carly was behind it.

Now that Sam and Jason have finally kissed, it will be hard for them to go back to the route of holding in their feelings for one another, and what’s to come on “General Hospital” in the next two weeks teases that they may no longer have to tiptoe around their love.

In the New Year, Drew will finally stumble across some information about himself. However, the details will lead Sam to rethink her decision about marrying him. Elsewhere, Kim (Tamara Braun) will get her hands on some important information about Drew, but there is no telling how quickly she will share it.

Although spoilers tease she possesses something powerful, Drew may be too busy checking on his past to care. After doing some digging, Scott (Kin Shriner) will hold the answer to whether Franco (Roger Howarth) pushed Drew down the stairs when they were kids.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason get one step closer to finding out who kidnapped him back in 2012 and why. Where will the investigation lead them next?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC