The residents of Port Charles are in for a shock when they realize a new opportunity means risking it all for a fresh start. On the Wednesday, May 30 episode of “General Hospital,” Drew hears the news he’s been waiting for while Kim reaches out to Jason for some help.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera, Peter (Wes Ramsey) tells Drew (Billy Miller) he has a copy of his memories that he can have for a price.

Drew has been desperately looking for the flash drive that holds his old memories since learning he wasn’t the real Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). After his split with Sam (Kelly Monaco), Drew was ready to completely cut all ties to Jason but was informed it wouldn’t be an easy task.

In the previous episode, Andre (Anthony Montgomery) warned Drew the procedure to erase Jason’s memories from his mind could change the relationships he has with everyone in his life.

Meanwhile, Peter is stuck in jail after lying about his identity and is not interested in being sent back to Europe. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Peter has leverage.

Although Drew isn’t a cop, it seems Peter believes he will be useful in getting him out of prison in exchange for the flash drive. Now, that Drew has the opportunity to restore his memories, will he be willing to pay the price?

Elsewhere in Port Charles, it appears Kim (Tamara Braun) doesn’t want anything to change about Drew and is afraid his life will be in danger if he follows through with the procedure.

In the promo, Kim asks Jason to hear her out but it doesn’t look like Jason will empathize with her sob story. “GH” spoilers reveal Jason is noncommittal.

Jason has already made it clear he wants nothing to do with Drew and certainly doesn’t want to share memories with his twin brother. With the extent of his animosity for his sibling, it does not seem as if he would be willing to help Kim out if her plea is pertaining to Drew.

Kim has already acknowledged she still has feelings for Drew even though he can’t remember the past they had together. If Drew were to have a successful procedure, his old memories could bring the two closer together, but Kim appears to be completely against him moving forward.

Will Jason have a change of heart and hear Kim out or will she have to find another way to stop Drew from erasing Jason’s memory from his mind?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC