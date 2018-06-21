Tensions are running high as the residents of Port Charles place blame on those with dark pasts. On the Thursday, June 21 episode of “General Hospital,” Nina reaches her limit as Liesl confronts Anna.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Peter (Wes Ramsey) asks Nina (Michelle Stafford) if she thinks he deserves to die. After Peter told Nina he lost the flash drive that holds Drew’s (Billy Miller) memories, she did some research, but couldn’t seem to come up with anything that supported his story.

Nina was hoping Peter was actually trying to do some good and was contemplating helping him escape from the woods, but it appears she has changed her mind. Now that Nina believes Peter has been lying to her just to be freed, she is furious.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Nina demands answers. Peter isn’t lying about the flash drive. He did have it in his possession at the Metro Court, but lost it after Liesl (Kathleen Gati) drugged him and took him to the cabin.

Even though Peter is telling the truth about the device, he is going to have to stop relying on Nina’s sympathy and come up with evidence to support his claims. Will Nina take a page out of her aunt’s revenge handbook or will Peter be able to convince her he is telling the truth?

In the promo, Liesl tells Anna (Finola Hughes) they still have a score to settle. “GH” spoilers reveal Anna refuses to place blame. It’s no secret that Liesl was devastated after learning about Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death and now that she has Peter in her possession, she feels she can get revenge against the man responsible.

Since learning Peter is her long-lost son, Anna has been doing her best to protect and clean up the mess he made in Port Charles. Although Anna believes Peter was able to safely escape from authorities, Liesl knows that he is actually her prisoner in the woods.

Liesl also holds Anna responsible for Nathan’s death because she never revealed she had a son with Faison (Anders Hove). Will Liesl start to torture Peter in order to also punish Anna for her part in Nathan’s death?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC