After spending time helping Jason search for Henrik and learning that Peter has been lying about who he really is, Sam has come to a decision. On the Monday, April 30 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam will deliver some news to Drew as Jason attempts to work with someone new.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of “General Hospital,” Sam (Kelly Monaco) asks Drew (Billy Miller) if she could buy him a cup of coffee and explains that there is a lot she needs to tell him. Since Sam has returned from her getaway in Switzerland, she has come to several revelations.

Spoilers reveal that Sam will come to a decision she thinks is for the best. Sam previously told Maxie (Kirsten Storms) that she was considering stepping down from Aurora because it was Drew’s dream and revealed that she was considering picking up her old career as a private investigator.

Sam remembered how much she loved working as a PI when she ran into Jason (Steve Burton) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) in Switzerland. The three were able to infiltrate the bank where Henrik kept his accounts and learned more about the mystery man. Photo: ABC

Sam previously told Maxie that she is an independent woman, and although she is eager to pursue the career she once loved, she plans on holding off on her dreams after Curtis (Donnell Turner) informed her that Peter (Wes Ramsey) was lying about his identity.

Will Sam tell Drew that she wants to be alone rather than choosing between him and Jason? Or is there another big decision that needs to be made?

Elsewhere, Jason is focused on tracking down Henrik. In the promo, Lulu (Emme Rylan) asks Jason if he has found anything out about Henrik. During his time in Switzerland, Jason learned the photo associated with Henrik’s file was fake.

He also discovered Faison (Anders Hove) left something for Henrik in a “conundrum box,” which can only be opened by the person it is meant for. Spoilers reveal Jason will look for an ally in Lulu.

It seems Jason is no closer to finding out who Henrik really is, but Lulu has been hot on his trail and has been doing everything she can to expose his identity. Will the two be able to exchange information and get one step closer to finding Henrik?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.