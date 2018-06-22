It’s a day of setbacks for the residents of Port Charles as they begin to doubt whether they will ever achieve their goals. On the Friday, June 22 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam believes she may be able to find answers from an unwilling individual as Carly worries about her future.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Sam (Kelly Monaco) tells Curtis (Donnell Turner) she thinks Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) knows more. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Sam and Curtis hit a dead end.

After assuming Peter (Wes Ramsey) escaped custody with the flash drive that holds Drew’s (Billy Miller) memories, Sam and Curtis have been trying to track down the device. While the duo believes Peter could be hiding out in Port Charles, they are unaware he is actually being held captive by Liesl (Kathleen Gati) in the woods.

Sam believes Valentin knows more about Peter’s true location but he has been too focused on trying to convince Nina (Michelle Stafford) not to divorce him to care about what Peter is up to. However, he may find out that Peter is being held against his will.

In the ABC promo, Nina tells Valentin he is the reason why she was forced to take justice into her own hands. Will Valentin figure out what really happened to Peter?

Elsewhere in the promo, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Jason (Steve Burton) she’s not going to make it in Ferncliff without him. “GH” spoilers reveal Carly fears nothing will ever be the same again.

Jason is taking a major risk by continuing to pose as a janitor in the institution for the criminally insane. Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) told Jason he is breaking the law by using a false identity to gain access to a government facility. If the staff learns about Jason’s true identity, not only will he and Carly face major legal consequences, but Kevin’s career could also be ruined.

Despite his warning, Jason asked Carly to make the final decision and she chose to risk it all in order to have Jason by her side. Carly is already worried she will never get out of Ferncliff and with Jason lying about his true identity, there is no telling if she will ever be a free woman.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.