It will be a day of high risks for the residents of Port Charles as they make major decisions that could change their lives. On the Wednesday, June 27 episode of “General Hospital,” Sonny figures out how to take Nelle down while Carly becomes intrigued.

Although Sonny (Maurice Benard) is determined to get his revenge against Nelle (Chloe Lanier), it appears he and Carly (Laura Wright) won’t have much time to discuss their plan on the ABC soap. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Sonny is interrupted.

In the previous episode, Sonny was upset to learn Jason (Steve Burton) was fired from Ferncliff and could no longer keep a close eye on Carly. Even though Jason assured Sonny that Carly was hanging in there, he feared she wouldn’t last in the institution for the criminally insane for too long and would eventually try to escape on her own.

Now that Sonny has decided he wants revenge, chances are he will want to be smart about getting Carly out of Ferncliff and to create a strategic plan to take Nelle down. Although Carly is desperate to get back to her family, she is going to have to depend on her husband to tell her their next move.

Spoilers for the daytime series reveal Carly’s curiosity is piqued. In the promo video teasing what’s to come this week on the soap opera, Carly is seen taping on the wall in an attempt to communicate with a “mystery patient.”

“GH” history tells us that a “mystery patient” can often turn out to be characters who were assumed to be dead or in Jason’s case, someone who was kidnapped and held against their will until they manage to escape.

In the previous episode, the nurse warned Carly that the patient banging on the wall was dangerous and advised her not to communicate with her neighbor. However, when the patient tapped out the call for “S.O.S.” in Morse code, Carly attempted to talk to the person on the other side of the wall.

Does Sonny manage to pique Carly’s curiosity or is she more interested in breaking the rules to learn more about the “mystery patient?”

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC