Nelle’s baby shower has arrived and it seems like it will be an eventful celebration for Carly and Ava. On the Thursday, May 10 episode of “General Hospital,” Carly and Ava will be surprised when Nelle begins to carry out her plan.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Carly (Laura Wright) is seen holding Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola) while happily telling her today is going to be a great day. Carly has been hesitant about trusting Nelle (Chloe Lanier) but attempted to show her family she could be kind to the pregnant young woman by offering to co-host her baby shower.

However, it appears the celebration won’t go the way Carly expected. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Carly will be thrown off guard. Nelle has been attempting to drive Carly crazy so she can get closer to Michael (Chad Duell) and her plan seems to be working.

Carly has been seeing a psychiatrist and is even on anxiety medication after Nelle manipulated her into thinking she was being haunted by her dead son.

Now that a special time has arrived, will Nelle use her baby shower to push Carly over the edge and expose her instability to those closest to her?

Elsewhere in the promo, Ava (Maura West) tells Nelle if her plan is to sabotage Carly (Laura Wright), she clearly isn’t doing a great job. “GH” spoilers reveal Nelle sets Ava up.

Nelle blackmailed Ava into coming to her baby shower by threatening to expose Griffin’s (Matt Cohen) disregard for ignoring the Hippocratic oath and running an unwarranted DNA test.

Although Ava was trying to protect her boyfriend, it seems she may be the one destined to lose everything. Anyone with eyes in Port Charles knows Ava and Carly don’t get along. However, with the recent custody battle over Avery, Ava has a clear motive for wanting to hurt her enemy.

Could Nelle have switched Carly’s medication with the intention of having Ava take the blame? Ava has a history of meddling in people’s lives and even manipulating their medication. If someone messes with Carly’s meds, people would instantly suspect her as the culprit.

Is Nelle planning on setting Ava up to take the fall for her scheme or does she have something else in mind?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.