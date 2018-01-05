With Carly constantly scheming to reunite Jason and Sam, Drew is quickly growing tired of her games. Now, on the Friday, Jan. 5 episode of “General Hospital,” he will overhear a conversation that may just cause him to snap.

Drew (Billy Miller) has been furious since learning Carly (Laura Wright) brought Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) together on New Year’s Eve, while leaving him stranded without a ride.

With Carly’s multiple attempts to talk Sam into going back to Jason, Drew finally steps in to protect his family.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Carly can be seen telling Sam not to do that to Drew. However, he suddenly appears, inquiring about what is being done to him.

Spoilers reveal that Carly will be forced to face the music when Drew gives her a piece of his mind regarding his relationship with Sam. After constantly meddling in their relationship, Carly will tell Sam that it isn’t fair for her to marry Drew, when she is still thinking about Jason and the love they once shared.

However, when Drew hears Carly telling Sam not to hurt him, he informs her that he is confident in Sam’s love for him, and that she needs to back off and leave their relationship alone.

Since Jason’s true identity was revealed, Carly has been very open about her belief that Jason and Sam belong together and that her relationship with Drew needs to end.

Despite Jason’s return, Sam has remained by Drew’s side and insisted that she would stay with him even though they are not legally married.

Aside from loving Sam from afar and slowly breaking down because he can’t be with her, Jason has been busy trying to figure out who is behind his disappearance and why Drew was used to replace him.

Thanks to Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), he is one step closer to locating Faison, but when the truth is finally revealed, there is no telling if Sam will remain by Drew’s side or have a change of heart and embrace her feelings for Jason.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.