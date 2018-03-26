Sam has finally told Drew how she really feels about Jason. Although she expected her husband to be upset, she was shocked by Drew’s abrupt departure from their family home and was left reeling after making a confession that broke his heart. On the Monday, March 25 episode of “General Hospital,” Drew realizes it’s time for him to think about the future.

In the promo video for the upcoming episode, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is seen asking Sam (Kelly Monaco) what she plans to do when Jason (Steve Burton) shows up at her door.

In the past, Alexis has warned Sam not to get involved with Jason again because of his dangerous lifestyle. In the upcoming episode, she will once again caution her daughter to think before she makes a decision that could put her children in danger.

Although Sam won’t have an answer for Alexis’ question because she didn’t think that far ahead, she may not have to choose between the two men.

“GH” spoilers reveal Drew (Billy Miller) will make a decision. Drew was thrilled when he finally escaped the abandoned building Jim (Greg Evigan) trapped him in and was reunited with Sam.

The two shared a sweet moment, and Sam was able to return Drew’s wedding ring, which was lost amid his altercation with Jim’s henchmen.

After returning the ring, Sam finally confessed that she has feelings for Jason. She admitted she was well aware of her love for him even though she divorced Jason and married Drew.

Sam insisted her wedding vows to Drew were genuine, but he realized that his love wasn’t enough for her. Drew confessed it would be too painful to stay with Sam while she tried to figure out which man she wanted to spend her life with. As a result, he took off his ring and left their home.

When the Monday episode airs, Drew will run into Curtis (Donnell Turner) and reveal Sam’s heartbreaking confession. Amid their conversation, Drew is expected to make a major decision.

Is Drew ready to carry on a life without Sam or will he wait around for her to choose between him and Jason?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC