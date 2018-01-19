Jason has been on the hunt for Faison for quite some time, after finding out he holds the answers to his and Drew’s switch. Although his investigation has lead him to several dead ends, on the Friday, Jan. 19 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason will receive a helping hand from an unexpected source.

Jason (Steve Burton) is desperate to find Faison (Anders Hove), who he believes will give him answers regarding why he was held captive for several years, which resulted in him losing the love of his life, Sam (Kelly Monaco), on the ABC soap.

Although Drew (Billy Miller) has managed to maintain his relationship with Sam after his true identity was revealed, it looks like he has finally come around to the idea of finding out why someone wanted him to take Jason’s place.

In the promo, Sam is seen asking Drew if what he is doing is about Faison. For the most part, Drew has checked out of Jason’s dedicated investigation of digging up his past. However, “General Hospital” spoilers tease that Drew is finally ready to find out the truth, and is determined to locate Faison.

Spoilers for the ABC soap opera also revealed that Jason will lean on an unlikely ally. Will he and his brother put aside their differences and work together?

In the “GH” promo, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Jason that Sam still loves him and she will always love him. Since Jason’s return to Port Charles, Sam has kept her distance and insisted that she wants to continue her life with Drew, despite the switch.

Although she has expressed this to several people, she and Jason shared a kiss on New Year’s Eve following a night of nostalgia, and she has yet to share this information with Drew.

In a previous episode, Sonny encouraged Jason to tell Sam he loves her after Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) confronted him over failing to put up a fight in the divorce. She noted that it was clear Sam still loves him, something Sonny quickly agreed with.

If Jason and Drew were to join forces against Faison, Jason could be spending a lot more time with Sam, and may finally confess his love for her.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST at ABC.