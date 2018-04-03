Now that Sam has left Port Charles, Jason can focus on finding Henrik, the man who helped Faison carry out the devious plan to replace him with Drew. On the Tuesday, April 3 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason will turn to Finn for help as he continues the search for Faison’s son.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Jason (Steve Burton) is seen telling Finn (Michael Easton) he has some questions about the night Faison (Anders Hove) died. After Jason shot Faison, the deranged criminal was taken to General Hospital and put into surgery.

While recovering from his wounds, Faison received a visit from Peter (Wes Ramsey), who gloated as his father began to experience some issues post surgery. Peter then left the old man to die in his hospital room.

Although Finn may not be able to answer all of Jason’s questions about Faison’s death, he may be able to point him in Henrik’s direction. Finn operated on Faison the night he was shot and could provide Jason with information about the surgery and any complications.

Finn could also potentially give Jason enough information that he may go on to question other doctors, such as Griffin (Matt Cohen). By piecing some information together after Peter came in to be tested for Huntington’s disease, Griffin realized Peter is the real Henrik.

After Faison died, it was revealed he carried the disease, which could be passed down to his offspring. Although Peter found out he wasn’t a carrier, Griffin figured out his secret.

In the previous episode, Griffin confronted Peter with the truth but ‘GH” spoilers suggest Peter’s secret may be safe for a little longer.

Peter is expected to manipulate a situation to his advantage and Griffin will feel conflicted. Chances are Peter will remind Griffin that he did not discover Peter’s identity by ethical means, and Griffin will most likely worry about violating doctor-patient confidentiality.

While Griffin may hesitate to share the truth, he isn’t the only one hoping to expose Peter. After he gets too close to Maxie (Kristen Storms), Nina (Michelle Stafford) will hire Curtis (Donnell Turner) to find out more information about Peter.

With Curtis already well aware of the hunt for Henrik, it seems like it is only a matter of time before someone exposes Peter’s identity, and Jason finally faces off with the man who stole years of his life.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

