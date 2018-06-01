Carly is desperate to get out of jail but it seems like Nelle’s plan to drive her out of Michael’s life is turning out better than expected. On the Friday, June 1 episode of “General Hospital,” Carly remains optimistic about her circumstance as Nelle continues to play the victim.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera, Carly (Laura Wright) asks Sonny (Maurice Benard) if there has been any progress made in proving Nelle (Chloe Lanier) set her up. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Carly sees the bright side.

In the previous episode, Jason (Steve Burton) called on Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to gather evidence that would prove Carly was innocent following her tough day in court.

Earlier this week, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) forced her to plead not guilty by reason of insanity in Nelle’s trial. During the hearing, Diane attempted to explain Carly has been under major psychological stress between Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) death and Mike’s (Max Gail) Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Although she insisted Carly wouldn’t be a flight risk due to her ties to the community, the judge denied bail and ordered Carly to remain in prison.

Stuck behind bars, Carly’s only chance at freedom is in the hands of Jason and Spinelli. Have the two finally made some progress in their investigation or is Carly just putting on a brave face after realizing she may spend 25 years in prison?

Elsewhere in the promo, Nelle continues to manipulate Michael (Chad Duell) into believing she has miraculously changed into a good person. In the preview for the upcoming episode, Nelle tells Michael she needs to apologize to him for what she has done to Carly.

However, viewers know Nelle is not sorry about anything she did to Carly and has been secretly gloating about having her arrested for attempted murder. Since Nelle has arrived in Port Charles, she has been plotting to destroy Carly’s life and is one step closer to attaining her ultimate goal, Michael.

Although Nelle will issue an apology, chances are she won’t confirm her tumble down the Quartermaine stairs happened when she and Carly were fighting over a baby blanket she made to torture the grieving mother about Morgan’s death. She will probably also fail to admit that she has been attempting to drive Carly crazy by making her believe Morgan was haunting her from the grave.

Will Nelle use her “apology” to grow closer to Michael or is this just another step in her plan to turn everyone against Carly?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.