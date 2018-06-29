It will be a day of deep investigation for the residents of Port Charles, as one of their own continues to be punished for a crime they did not commit. On the Friday, June 29 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason, Sam and Spinelli will come together to expose Nelle’s lies and prove Carly’s innocence.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Sam (Kelly Monaco) tells Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) it feels just like old times. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Sam helps Jason ( Steve Burton). In the previous episode, Jason told Sam he was running out of time when it came to Carly (Laura Wright) being locked up at Ferncliff.

He explained that Carly had a habit of doing the wrong thing when she began to panic and he didn’t want her to make matters worse. Jason revealed he would have to break Carly out and they would flee the country together.

With little evidence to prove her innocence, this was the only way he saw to free his friend. However, Sam made it clear that she wasn’t going to let Jason leave town, and decided she would help him prove Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was behind Carly’s downward spiral.

With Spinelli back in town, the three are reminiscent of old times and are looking forward to bringing down Nelle. “GH” spoilers reveal Jason and Spinelli catch a break.

In the promo, Jason says they need to prove Nelle left a note for Carly. A few months ago, Nelle left a note on Carly’s car that tricked her into going to the cemetery. Chase (Josh Swickard) soon arrived after receiving a report about vandals, but only found Carly frantically roaming the graveyard.

When Carly attempted to show him the note she was left, it was blank. Sam and Jason now believe the note was written with invisible ink. The two think Spinelli will be able to reveal the message on the note, but Chase logged it in as evidence at the police station.

Jason, Sam and Spinelli need to get their hands on that note, but how? While they all have criminal backgrounds, breaking into the PCPD may be the riskiest job they’ve tried to pull.

Will Jason, Sam and Spinelli really steal evidence from the police station or will they come up with a different plan?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.