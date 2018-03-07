Sam managed to convince Jason to save Franco’s life and move on from the past, but just as the two attempt to make their way to Drew, disaster strikes once again. On the Wednesday, March 7 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason will be put in a difficult situation after sharing a sweet moment with Sam.

In the previous episode of the ABC soap, Jason (Steve Burton) helped Sam (Kelly Monaco) search through the wreckage of the trailer for the dog tag Danny (T.K. Weaver) gave to her for Annabelle.

After sharing a laugh over their son’s furry friend, the ground began to shake once again, and this time Jason didn’t have the chance to protect Sam.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Sam is seen across the room as she tells Jason if she moves any more the trailer is going to go. “GH” spoilers reveal Jason will be put in a precarious position.

In the preview, Jason appears to reach out for Sam to take her hand following the aftershock of the earthquake, but it’s clear the unsteady foundation that is holding her up won’t allow her to receive the help she needs.

Sam wouldn’t have had the opportunity to lose Danny’s dog tag in the trailer if she didn’t convince Jason to save Franco’s (Roger Howarth) life prior to the aftershock.

After stumbling across Franco, who was stuck under a filing cabinet in the trailer, Jason was ready to take his revenge against the formal criminal and let him die.

Sam arrived shortly after he made his decision and explained to Jason that she has moved past all the terrible things Franco has done, She explained she wasn’t interested in harboring the secret of how he died if Jason left him under the cabinet.

After the two freed Franco, Sam realized they couldn’t look for Drew (Billy Miller) until she located Danny’s dog tag. The task forced Sam and Jason to linger in the unsteady trailer, and they later found themselves in their dangerous predicament.

Will Jason be able to pull Sam to safety or will the two end up in an even more threatening situation?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on ABC.