Jason has had a tough time since his return to Port Charles. After losing Sam to Drew, his only hope at peace is to find out who kidnapped him and gave his memories away to his twin. However, on the Friday, Feb. 23 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason will have to put his plans on hold when Carly reaches her breaking point.

In the past, Carly (Laura Wright) has been very vocal about the fact she doesn’t want Michael (Chad Duell) getting too close to Nelle (Chloe Lanier) even though they are having a baby together on the ABC soap. Refusing to accept defeat, Nelle decides the only way Michael will recognize his true feelings for her is if Carly is out of the picture.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Carly is seen in tears as she tells Jason (Steve Burton) she needs to figure out what’s going on.

In the previous episode of “GH,” Carly received a disturbing phone call just as Jason arrived at the Metro Court. Spoilers reveal Jason will calm Carly down following her phone call, which will cause a frantic reaction.

However, Jason’s words may not be enough to settle Carly’s nerves because she is expected to turn to the PCPD to learn more about the mysterious number.

Nelle believes driving Carly insane will allow her and Michael to get closer since his mother would no longer be there to keep them apart. In order to carry out her plan, Nelle has been calling Carly and playing recordings of Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) voice.

Morgan is believed to be dead after his car exploded and threw him into the freezing water. Since then, Carly has had a tough time dealing with her son’s death, but has managed to continue on with her life.

Her latest call from Nelle consisted of what appeared to be an explosion, and Carly was pushed to her limit. The mourning mother no longer knows what to believe or who is playing pranks on her.

Will Jason be able to convince Carly this is all in her head or is Nelle’s plan actually turning out to be a success?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.