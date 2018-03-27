Drew is completely heartbroken that Sam is still in love with Jason and is struggling to accept his current predicament. Although Curtis encouraged Drew to remain calm during this emotional time, on the Tuesday, March 27 episode of “General Hospital,” Drew may ignore Curtis’ advice when he has a run-in with Jason.

On the previous episode, Curtis (Donnell Turner) found Drew (Billy Miller) on the docks with a pack of beer dwelling on the conversation he recently had with Sam (Kelly Monaco). Although Sam shared some details about a special moment she and Jason (Steve Burton) had, the former mob enforcer may push Drew over the edge with new information.

“GH” spoilers reveal Jason will say too much. When Sam told Drew she was still in love with Jason, she also admitted they shared a kiss while they were stuck on the Haunted Star together during New Year’s Eve.

However, she didn’t mention the two reminisced about the good times they had together and played a game of dominoes while drinking tequila, a tradition they maintained when they were a couple.

If Jason says too much on the upcoming episode, chances are he spills details about one of his and Sam’s encounters that Drew wasn’t aware of.

In the promo, Sam tells Curtis there are so many things that she and Drew still need to talk about. However, if Jason’s words prove to be too much for Drew to handle, Sam may not get the chance to address any of her concerns with him.

The former Navy SEAL already walked out on Sam because he said it was too painful to be around her while she decides which man she wants to be with. He also told Curtis that he lost Sam to his twin brother, and it was over between the two.

Will learning more about Sam’s private moments with Jason cause Drew to lose all hope and give up on his marriage, or could things turn physical between the brothers?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC