Jason will not stop until he finds out the truth behind his and Drew’s switch, which caused him to lose the love of his life, Sam. Now that the former mob enforcer has nothing but time on his hands to look for clues, on the Thursday, Jan. 4 episode of “General Hospital,” an old friend may have found the lead he was searching for.

In the past, Jason (Steve Burton) told Sonny (Maurice Benard) that he believes Drew (Billy Miller) remembers a lot more than he is letting on, and it seems like a new lead may finally answer several questions about Jason’s disappearance and how Drew took his place.

In a promo for the upcoming episode, Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is seen telling Jason and Sonny that the latest lead on Faison actually sparked two more. Since returning to Port Charles and figuring out his true identity, Jason has been on the hunt to figure out who took away several years of his life.

In his search for answers, he asked Drew to try and remember his past, insisting that the real Drew was buried in there somewhere, but Drew seemed confident that his old memories were gone.

However, recent events seem to hint that Drew may be remembering who he is and is not sharing his revelation with anyone.

On New Year’s Eve, Carly (Laura Wright) had a bartender mess with Drew’s car so she could trap Jason and Sam (Kelly Monaco) on the Haunted Star together. While Drew searched for a ride to the dock, Sam and Jason, who were stuck on the boat together, were flooded with memories of their relationship and shared a passionate kiss.

After the awkward moment, Jason suggested that he could try to fix the boat and Sam joked that it would be an epic failure because he knew nothing about boats. However, Jason quipped that it couldn’t be any different from fixing his motorcycle or car.

When Drew finally arrived after getting a ride from Kim (Tamara Braun), Jason left, and Sam offered to help Drew fix the boat. Drew, who was a Navy SEAL before his memory was erased, told Sam he would fix the boat using Jason’s memories.

It has already been revealed that Jason doesn’t know the first thing about boats, which means something in Drew, perhaps old memories, resurfaced in order for him to be successful at the task.

While it is unclear what Drew’s past holds, it seems like Jason is more determined than ever to find out the truth.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on ABC.