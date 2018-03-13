After believing she has found out why Franco really missed their wedding, Liz wants to know the truth. On the Tuesday, March 13 episode of “General Hospital,” Franco’s past with Drew may ruin his relationship with Liz.

Franco (Roger Howarth) left Liz (Rebecca Herbst) at the altar to track down Jim (Greg Evigan) in order to learn more information about his childhood with Drew (Billy Miller) and the violent incident that sent Drew away.

However, after hearing a different version of why Franco skipped their wedding, Liz is furious and wants to know what her fiancé has been hiding from her.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Liz asks Franco if he tried to kill Drew when they were children. “GH” spoilers reveal Franco is at risk of losing everything.

In the previous episode, Sam (Kelly Monaco) told Liz, Jim approached her and Drew to reveal the truth about Franco. The shady contractor told the couple that Franco pushed Drew down the stairs in an attempt to kill him when they were kids.

Sam told Liz that Franco missed their wedding because he was busy seeking out Jim in order to threaten him to remain quiet about Franco’s childhood. When Liz attempted to blame Franco’s tumor on his violent ways, Sam revealed she doubted Franco had the tumor when he was a kid.

Although Liz insisted Franco has changed, Sam told Liz she had a bad habit of lying to herself and ignoring the truth. Angered by her conversation, Liz left to seek out Franco for the truth.

After speaking with Jim, Franco wasn’t sure if he could trust what his mother’s ex-boyfriend told him. Drew later approached Franco and suggested they team up to find out the truth.

Franco now has the opportunity to share all of his secrets with Liz and tell her about his new plan. While she may be content with finally learning what has been going on, she may also be upset with how long Franco has hidden the truth from her.

Will Franco’s hesitation to share the truth about his past drive Liz away, or will she continue to remain by the side of the man who once terrorized the citizens of Port Charles?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: Todd Wawrychuk/ABC