Nelle is ready to take Carly down but it looks like she’s willing to share her plan with another devious person who knows about revenge all too well. On the Wednesday, May 9 episode of “General Hospital,” Nelle lays out her evil plan ahead of her baby shower.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Ava (Maura West) asks Nelle (Chloe Lanier) what she has in store for Carly (Laura Wright) as the other woman flashes a devious grin across her face. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Nelle makes her intentions clear to Ava.

Nelle is well aware that Carly is doing her best to attempt to be nice to her after she asked for her and Sonny (Maurice Benard) to become her child’s legal guardians should something ever happen to her and Michael (Chad Duell).

Carly even volunteered to co-host Nelle’s baby shower at the Quartermaine’s with Monica (Leslie Charleson). However, it appears that Carly could be setting herself up for failure by agreeing to help out with Nelle’s celebration.

Although Carly wants to show Michael she is trying and wants to make things up to Josslyn (Eden McCoy) after missing their trip to shop for Nelle’s baby shower, the big event may be the perfect opportunity for Nelle to bring Carly down.

The “GH” teaser released earlier in the week claimed a family gathering will take a terrorizing turn. In the video, Carly urges Nelle to open a specific present at the baby shower. However, the gift doesn’t appear to be a joyous one, considering Nelle is heard saying, “Oh my God” as Carly appears to smirk at the shocked guest of honor.

While it is unclear what the gift was, chances are Nelle will gain the sympathy of the guests at the baby shower. Josslyn is already upset that Carly hasn’t been supportive of her friendship with Nelle. Meanwhile, Carly and Monica have a dark past, in which Carly still believes Monica resents her.

In a previous episode, Carly suggested Monica was overlooking Nelle’s schemes. She also questioned whether Monica thought Nelle was actually a good person or if she was too busy hating Carly for what happened to A.J. to see that Nelle was evil.

Will Nelle use her baby shower to turn everyone against Carly and bring her down or is the celebration just another step in her plan to destroy her?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.