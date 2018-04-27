Sam is still on the hunt for the real Henrik, but following a conversation with Maxie about Peter, Sam may finally be on the right track to exposing the truth. On the Friday, April 27 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam seeks answers from Curtis.

Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) close relationship with Peter (Wes Ramsey) hasn’t sat well with Nina (Michelle Stafford), who decided to hire Curtis (Donnell Turner) to look into Peter’s past.

In the previous episode, Nina called Peter into a meeting, which gave Curtis some time to snoop around his office. But his unexpected run-in with Sam (Kelly Monaco) may be exactly what they both need to further their investigations.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Sam will question Curtis. In the promo video, Sam asks Curtis if there is something about Peter that they don’t know. Sam is curious to know why Curtis is searching Peter’s office, and he is expected to tell Sam that Peter doesn’t appear to have a past and faked his resume.

While Sam should be concerned about hiring an unqualified employee for her media company, chances are that will be the least of her worries. In the previous episode, Sam told Maxie she was considering stepping down from her role at Aurora because it was Drew’s (Billy Miller) dream, and she still needed to figure out who she was on her own.

She revealed that she was actually mulling over the idea of becoming a private investigator again, which means her exchange of information with Curtis could tempt her to pursue her old career.

While Curtis is simply attempting to dig up dirt on Peter to give to Nina, Sam needs to find Henrik so Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew can learn the truth about their switch. When Sam realizes Peter may not be who he says he is, will she join Curtis on his search for the truth?

Sam has been itching to get back into the private investigating business, and Peter’s lack of a past creates the perfect opportunity for her to jump back into a role she once loved.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC