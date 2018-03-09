Sam and Drew are finally ready to head home after the earthquake, where they will have a much needed talk, but on the Friday, March 9 episode of “General Hospital,” new information may delay her from admitting the truth.

In the previous episode of the ABC soap, Sam (Kelly Monaco) told Drew (Billy Miller) she was with Jason (Steve Burton) during the earthquake, and revealed they really need to talk when they get home. However, in the promo of the upcoming “GH” episode, it looks like Jim (Greg Evigan) will delay their plans.

Spoilers reveal Sam feels ready to take the next step, which could mean she will finally tell Drew she still loves Jason, but in the preview, the couple appears to still be at the hospital. The two are stopped by Jim, who reveals there’s something they really need to know about Franco (Roger Howarth).

Before the earthquake hit, Franco went to talk to Jim about what really happened between him and Drew in the staircase when they were children. Jim confirmed Franco’s fears and told him it was he who pushed Drew down the stairs and tried to kill him.

Drew has been desperately searching for answers into his past, and if Jim shares this new information, it could open several doors for Drew. However, this discovery may lead Sam to keep what happened between her and Jason to herself.

While trying to get to Drew in the earthquake, Sam was put in a near death situation, and Jason saved her life. She then admitted she still loved him and never stopped. Sam revealed she stayed with Drew because they had a child together, and he made her feel stable.

Sam then confessed that even though she made a mess of things, she didn’t care that she was declaring her love for Jason because he made her feel safe. Even though Jason told Sam knowing she loves him is enough, it seems like she is ready to explore another option.

Will Sam finally share the truth with Drew or will this new information stop her from pursuing a life with Jason?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.