With most of Port Charles distracted by the festivities at the Nurses Ball, Sam uses the opportunity to slip away and search for answers. On the Thursday, May 17 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam heads to Peter’s office while he plots to take down Anna.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera, Sam (Kelly Monaco) arrives at the Aurora offices, where she intends on finding out whatever Peter (Wes Ramsey) is hiding. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Sam will stumble upon an important clue.

In the previous episode, Sam ran into Jason (Steve Burton) at the Nurses Ball and the two both revealed they were using the night out to their advantages. While Jason was interested in tracking down Henrik, Sam wanted to learn more about Peter.

Although viewers know Peter’s real name is Henrik, Jason and Sam have yet to put the two together. It looks like Sam will discover something however that will place her on the right path to exposing his true identity.

Photo: Todd Wawrychuk/ABC

Sam has been keeping a close eye on Peter, who she believes has gotten too close to Maxie (Kirsten Storms). After Curtis (Donnell Turner) told Sam that Peter lied about his past, she has been desperate to learn who her employee really is, but will she learn the truth before someone gets hurt?

In the promo, Peter tells Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) that he will deal with Anna (Finola Hughes) himself. Peter believes Anna is getting too close to finding out his real identity and wants this problem eliminated.

However, Valentin has been protecting Anna and told Peter to back off of his attempts to take her out. Peter can’t seem to understand why Valentin is protecting someone who can expose his secret since he didn’t hesitate to get rid of Robert when he got too close to the truth.

Peter is unaware that Anna is his biological mother but Valentin has been keeping this secret from his partner in crime and has failed to tell Peter why Anna is really obsessed with finding Henrik.

Will Peter learn the truth about Anna before he does something he may regret?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.