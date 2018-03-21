Sam has finally managed to locate Drew and Franco, but she may not have enough time to save them. With the men potentially needing to come up with their own escape plan on the Wednesday, March 21 episode of “General Hospital,” Drew will begin to show signs he remembers his past more than he has let on.

After Drew (Billy Miller) spent years believing he was the real Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), it was revealed the two were twins and Drew received Jason’s memories. Since then on the ABC soap, Drew has insisted he can’t remember his past and only has Jason’s memories.

In the promo for the episode, Sam (Kelly Monaco) is seen telling firefighters that there is another way into the basement where Drew and Franco (Roger Howarth) are being held, and she is going to find it.

Sam has been desperately searching for Drew after finding his wedding ring in Jim Harvey’s (Greg Evigan) office and learning he planned to kill the men. Although she is doing her best to maneuver past the firefighters and save her husband, it turns out Drew may not need her help.

“GH” spoilers reveal Drew’s instincts will kick in. Prior to receiving Jason’s memories, Drew was a Navy SEAL and was skilled at escaping dangerous situations.

In the previous episode, Drew told Franco the past didn’t matter and the goal was for both of them to make it out of the room alive. The men found a vent and attempted to escape through it. However, they couldn’t manage to remove the cover.

After a failed attempt to get free Franco began to panic, but Drew remained calm and began searching for another way out. Are these Drew’s Navy skills hard at work?

In the past, he has shown off some skills he would have most likely picked up in the Navy. During New Year’s, Sam and Jason were stranded on the Haunted Star after the engine failed. At one point, Sam joked about how Jason couldn’t fix the problem because he only knew how to work on motorcycles and cars.

However, once Drew arrived on another boat and Jason left, Drew went to fix the engine on his own, telling Sam he would use Jason’s memories to do it.

Will Drew’s ability to save himself and Franco make Sam realize her husband remembers his life before he received Jason’s memories?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.