Sam is still trying to deal with the fact that she turned Jason and Drew’s worlds upside down by revealing she is still in love with Jason. On the Wednesday, March 28 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam’s struggle to figure out her feelings may drive both Jason and Drew out of her life.

“GH” spoilers reveal Jason (Steve Burton), and Sam (Kelly Monaco)will share a moment on the ABC soap. However, from the looks of the promo, it may not end well. In the preview, Sam tells Jason she needs some distance but it isn’t clear if she needs it from him, Drew (Billy Miller) or both of the men.

In the previous episode, Sam was forced to go to the police station and bail Drew out of jail after he was arrested for assault. Jason ran into Drew, who had been drinking on the docks after Sam told him how she really felt about Jason.

Although the conversation initially remained verbal between the two with Drew congratulating Jason for winning Sam, things eventually turned physical. Jason accused Drew of acting like he owned Sam and said he would be fine if Sam didn’t choose him as long as she was free of Drew.

The comment caused Drew to punch Jason and the two began to fight and were eventually arrested. Now that he feels he has no one left, Drew is expected to reach out to Oscar (Garren Stitt).

Although he is still getting to know his son, the two shared an instant bond when they first met, and it appears Drew is going to become dependent on that during his difficult time.

However, it is unclear if Carly (Laura Wright) may try to stop him from bothering Oscar with his problems.

In the promo, Carly tells Drew that she understands he’s in a world of pain, but “this” is not the way to make it better. While Drew’s plans are unknown, it seems Carly believes they’re bad enough that she needs to step in and try to stop him.

Is Carly stepping up to Drew out of genuine concern or is she trying to make sure he doesn’t ruin Jason’s chances with Sam?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

