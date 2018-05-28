Memorial Day has arrived, which means “General Hospital” fans will have to find something else to do with their afternoon. On May 29, ABC will not release a new episode of the popular soap opera.

Instead, it will run a repeat of the Season 56, episode 10 episode, which originally aired on Friday, April 13. Viewers who choose to watch the episode will be taken back to a time before Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) real identity as Henrik Faison was exposed, and before Carly (Laura Wright) realized Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was trying to drive her crazy.

In this episode, Anna (Finola Hughes) is in Switzerland where she and Jason (Steve Burton) plan on stealing Henrik’s bank records. Anna wants Jason to pose as her bodyguard while she pretends to be a wealthy woman interested in opening a bank account.

She intends to eventually sneak off to find the records while Jason distracts bank employees, but he shuts down her plan and accuses her of wanting to find Henrik’s files before he can.

Before the two can argue, Robert (Tristan Rogers) interrupts and Jason makes a swift exit. Anna is surprised by her ex’s arrival and isn’t thrilled when he tells her he won’t allow her to continue the search for Henrik without him.

Out in the hall, Jason unexpectedly runs into Sam (Kelly Monaco), who left the country to figure out if she wants to spend her life with Jason or Drew (Billy Miller).

Back in Port Charles, Carly sits down with Griffin (Matt Cohen) to talk about the bizarre incidents that have been happening to her. While she believes they are real, Griffin suggests she could have a brain injury from the traumas she experienced in the past. After running some tests, he finds nothing unusual in Carly’s brain.

As Sonny (Maurice Benard) waits for Carly to finish her appointment he runs into Stella (Vernee Watson-Johnson) and the two discuss Mike’s (Max Gail) deteriorating condition.

Meanwhile, his father heads to the park with Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola) and her nanny Pilar (Brenda Barberena). When Mike attempts to get a pretzel from a vendor, he becomes confused over money and Pilar offers to run and buy them. However, when she returns, Mike and Avery are gone.

“General Hospital” is expected to return with new episodes on Tuesday, May 30 at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC