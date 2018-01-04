Apple’s new replacement battery fee got a $50 discount following its iPhoen slowdown scandal, but customers now have another problem to worry about: weeks of waiting for a battery replacement.

Apple recently lowered its out-of-warranty battery replacement fee from $79 to $29. The move came after backlash from consumers when Apple revealed it intentionally slows down iPhones. The company says it slows down older iPhone models because their lithium-ion batteries lose capacity over time. The slow down allows the devices to carry out tasks without unexpectedly shutting down.

The lower out-of-warranty price is available to customers who have an iPhone 6 or later worldwide until December 2018. The new price apparently has people flocking to Apple Stores to get their batteries replaced.

The Washington Post’s Geoffrey Fowler wrote on Thursday about his experience trying to get a battery replacement in San Francisco. He said many people were rushing to get their battery replacement. Due to the rush, Fowler had one recommendation for people who want to replace their device’s battery: “Just hurry up and do it.”

Fowler wrote:

“When I showed up with an appointment at my closest Apple store on Jan. 3, there were so many others also trying to replace their batteries that I had to join a weeks-long waiting list. Your local shop might have more supply, but battling hordes for repair (rather than a sexy new phone) is an unusual experience at an Apple store.”

He said most of his local stores are booked for days, adding that those who have an appointment set might not get their replacement right away.

Fowler wrote:

“I went in to Apple’s San Francisco flagship five days after its announcement and my store Genius reported he was already out of stock of iPhone 6 batteries — and there were thousands of other customers ahead of me to get one. They’ll email me when there’s a battery in stock, at which point I have to go back to the store.”

The wait could be due to Apple’s rush in launching its new price earlier. Apple was supposed to start offering $29 battery replacements this month. Instead, to ease customers’ dissatisfaction, Apple brought the lower price to consumers last week. However, the company did say “initial supplies of some replacement batteries may be limited.”

Apple said it will release an iOS update that will tell users if they need to get their device’s battery replaced.

“Early in 2018, we will issue an iOS software update with new features that give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance,” Apple said in its apology letter to customers late last month.

The feature could bring more customers to Apple Stores to get a replacement.

It’s also worth noting that some customers don’t have to worry about paying a fee, since they can get a free replacement under their AppleCare plan or warranty.