George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney refused to stand by and do nothing following reports migrant children were being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. After donating $100,000 to help the families affected, the couple credited their twins for inspiring their donation.

On Wednesday, George and Amal, who are parents to daughter Ella, and son, Alexander, released a statement announcing their donation. The stars explained they wanted the twins to be aware their parents were actively involved in helping those in need.

“At some point in the future, our children will ask us: ‘Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?’ And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood,” the couple said in a statement to People.

“We can’t change this administration’s policy but we can help defend the victims of it. Today, the Clooney Foundation for Justice will donate $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights,” the statement read.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The executive director of the organization, Maria Woltjen, thanked the couple for their financial assistance amid the crisis.

“This Administration’s policy disregards international law and basic principles of human decency. To treat children in such a cruel manner not only violates their legal rights but also their basic needs,” she stated.

“We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice — it could not be more vital at this time,” Woltjen continued.

Aside from donating to causes he deems important, the actor continues to have a successful acting career and has recently begun negotiations that will allow him to get behind the camera. Deadline reported Clooney is in early talks with 20th Century Fox to direct the upcoming thriller “Echo.”

This wouldn’t be Clooney’s first time running a production. The actor also directed the film “Suburbicon” and the first episode of the upcoming miniseries, “Catch-22.”

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images