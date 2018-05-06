Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian believes Georges St-Pierre will return to the octagon but in a "superfight scenario" rather than as a full-time fighter.

St-Pierre (26-2) is regarded as the greatest welterweight of all time, having successfully defended his 170-pound strap nine times from 2008 to 2013 until his first retirement.

The French-Canadian then took time off for four years before returning to action in November last year at UFC 217 to take on Michael Bisping for his middleweight title.

Despite moving up in weight, "GSP" was able to become a two-division champion as he submitted the Briton in the third round via a rear naked submission choke in an event that would make 875,000 pay-per-view buys — the most the UFC have made since Ronda Rousey's last fight in December 2016.

Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

St-Pierre was expected to then unify the middleweight title against interim champion Robert Whittaker, but would vacate his title in December due to a case of ulcerative colitis.

He has not ruled out another return to the UFC though, and Florian believes he has earned the right to pick and choose who he wants to fight.

"I think he’s going to fight in some kind of superfight scenario," Florian said, as per Bloody Elbow. "I don’t think it’s going to be against a champion necessarily, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some kind of non-title fight that’s going to be big, and why not?"

"Again, if there is one guy who deserves it, it’s Georges St-Pierre. He’s a guy that’s proven time and time again that he’s a big pay-per-view star and I think there are a lot of fun fights that you can make as well."

As for who a potential opponent could be, Florian believes there are two main names. One is former lightweight champion Conor McGregor and the other is current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Who would he fight?" Florian added. "I think someone like a Khabib Nurmagomedov would be interesting. I don’t know if they’d make it a catchweight or something like that, but another person of course would be Conor McGregor."

"I think no matter what way you look at it those are the two biggest names in the sport. You’d have the biggest name in the sport from a past generation taking on the current biggest name, Conor McGregor. I think that would be a mega fight."

Before his win over Bisping, St-Pierre touched upon the possibility of fighting McGregor, stating it could happen in the future if both the Irishman and the fans want it.

"We don't compete in the same weight class. Everything is possible but everybody is targeting Conor McGregor because of the money," St-Pierre said in October last year. "He's the money fight. But I don't challenge guys that compete in lower weight class divisions. For me, I don't do that. I'm going up to fight Michael Bisping now. I'm looking up."

"He's [McGregor] an amazing fighter, it would be an amazing honour, but I don't know. I don't know what to say. If the fans want it and he wants it maybe it will happen but right now, I'm focused on Bisping."