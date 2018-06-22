Georges St-Pierre, Rose Namajunas, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Terence Crawford are the four to be nominated for "Fighter of the Year" at ESPN's annual award show, the ESPYs.

The nominations were released on Thursday by ESPN as St-Pierre (26-2) was nominated for the fourth time in his career.

"GSP" returned to the octagon in November for the first time in four years as he not only moved up in weight to defeat middleweight champion Michael Bisping via a rear naked choke in the third round of their headliner at UFC 217, but became just the fourth fighter under the promotion's banner to become a two-weight world champion.

The Canadian is regarded as the greatest welterweight of all time, having last held the 170-pound title for over five years before taking time off from the sport in 2013 following his win over Johny Hendricks.

Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Also fighting at UFC 217 was Rose Namajunas who inflicted Joanna Jedrzejczyk's first-ever loss when she defeated her via first round knockout to win the women's strawweight title. The Milwaukee native had impressed earlier in the year when she defeated Michelle Waterson but the win over the formerly unbeaten Polish star really saw her catch the attention of the combat sports world.

Namajunas would later prove the win over Jedrzejczyk was not a fluke as the pair rematched at UFC 223 in April, with the former winning by a unanimous but close decision victory. This is the 25-year-old's first-ever nomination.

Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The last three years (2015, 2016, 2017) have seen UFC fighters win the award in Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor and Demetrious Johnson respectively. However, they will have some competition from the boxing world as pound-for-pound kings Vasyl Lomachenko and Terence Crawford are also nominated for the honor.

Lomachenko (12-1) started 2017 with dominant wins over Jason Sosa and Miguel Marriaga before taking part in his first super fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux in December. Despite having the size advantage, many felt this would be the Ukrainian's biggest test yet as he was facing a fellow two-time Olympic gold-winning champion.

However, Lomachenko defeated Rigondeaux with ease as he virtually made one of the top pound-for-pound fighters give up following the sixth round to inflict the Cuban's first-ever defeat.

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Lomachenko would then make history last month when he defeated Jorge Linares in the 10th round to not only become the World Boxing Association lightweight champion but also the quickest three-weight champion in boxing history. This is Lomachenko's first nomination.

Lastly, Crawford (33-0) was nominated for the third time in the last four years after his knockout win over Julius Indongo in August saw him completely unify the light-welterweight division.

Photo: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

"Bud" would then move up to 147 pounds and become a three-weight champion after he defeated Australia's Jeff Horn to win the World Boxing Organization welterweight title earlier this month.

Fans can vote for their "Fighter of the Year" on ESPN. The ESPYs will be hosted by Danica Patrick on July 18 and can be watched on ABC as well as Watch ESPN.