At least 15 people were injured in a 35-car pile-up at Interstate 75 of Catoosa County in Georgia as freezing rains fell across the state Monday morning. The injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment, WRCB-TV reported.

Traffic movement on Interstae 75 was hindered as W Roads, and Robert Mill Road were closed following the accident. The roads were reopened later, Times Free Press reported.

Several schools in the region remained shut Monday due to the icy weather. On Jan. 3, the Nation Weather Service issued a state of emergency in Georgia. An executive order issued by the governor’s office said the winter storm heading for the region has the potential to cause significant damages and power outages in the region. The statement further stressed that the roads would be impassable and asked citizens to stay vigilant.

According to reports, the entire east coast was covered with snow, as the Bomb cyclone swept through the region early January. Deaths were reported across the nation due to the raging snow storm. The 75 car pile up in Buffalo, New York, calimed one life while injuring 11 others last Tuesday.

Temperatures have dropped to freezing degrees forcing roads, schools and airports to shut down. Dozens of schools were shut down and flights were cancelled as the storm threatened the entire east coast and covered the southeast region with snow.

According to CBC news, four people were killed in North and South Carolina after their vehicles encountered snow-covered roads. The storm moved rapidly towards the east coast and broke the record for the coldest winter spell the region has experienced historically. On Thursday, people in Boston were asked to stay inside their houses since roads was deemed to be impassable.

The roads weren't the only variable to suffer the brunt of the whether. Airlines took a huge hit when two thirds of the flights was cancelled in New York City and Boston. People were reportedly stranded in airports across U.S. The flight-tracking site Flight Aware reported nearly 4,800 cancelled flights, CBC news reported.

In addition to the airports, the snow had an impact on more than 100,000 homes and businesses along the coast as they faced power disruptions. The southeast part of the nation wasn't spared the wrath of the storm as the rapid decrease in the temperature had battered the region with freezing rain, ice sheets and snow fall.

Even Florida suffered a drastic drop in temperature which led to a freeze watch or warning in place across the state. The inexplicable snowfall bought the city to a halt as they do not possess any snow removal equipment or ice trucks, Vox news reported.