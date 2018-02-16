Fox has set the return date for “Ghosted.”

Season 1, episode 10 of the supernatural comedy will air on Sunday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. EST. And according to the synopsis for the installment, “Veep” actor Kevin Dunn will guest star as Merv Minette.

In the episode, titled “The Demotion,” everyone, including Captain Lafrey (Ally Walker), is surprised and alarmed when The Bureau Underground assigns Minette as the new captain. But Minette doesn’t seem thrilled with his new job either, as he halts Max (Adam Scott) and Leroy’s (Craig Robison) investigation on the latest case they’re trying to solve.

Dunn currently plays Ben Cafferty on HBO’s political satire comedy “Veep.” His other TV credits include CBS’ “Code Black,” HBO’s “True Detective,” and ABC’s “Samantha Who?” On the film side, the 61-year-old actor is best known for playing Ron Witwicky in the first three “Transformers” films directed by Michael Bay. Dunn also appeared in the 2011 sports drama film “Warrior,” 2006 political drama movie “All The King’s Men,” and 1995 biopic “Nixon.”

Also guest starring in the upcoming episode of “Ghosted” are Kate Berlant (“Search Party”) as Linda, Andy Blitz (“Human Giant) as Bird, Greg Romero Wilson (“Powerless”) as Davey, Harrison Lampert (“Blue Button”) as Ken, and Yimmy Yim (“Lady Dynamite”) as Sasha.

In the last episode of “Ghosted,” Annie (Amber Stevens West) assisted Max and Leroy in catching the Gila Snatcher. Max’s survival skills were also put to the test when he, Leroy and Annie lost their way in the woods.

Last November, “Ghosted,” which received an initial 10-episode order for its debut season, scored six more episodes from Fox, bringing its Season 1 total to 16 episodes. “The Office” executive producer and showrunner Paul Lieberstein was also tapped to exec produce the back six episodes of “Ghosted” and replace the series’ original showrunner Kevin Etten, who exited the project.

Sources told Deadline that hiring Lieberstein was part of the network’s plan to change the tone of the show and make it more of a workplace comedy. Aside from his work on NBC’s “The Office,” Lieberstein also served as executive producer on HBO’s political drama “The Newsroom.”

Are you excited for the upcoming return of “Ghosted”? Sound off in the comments section below!