A teenage girl reportedly recorded a fake suicide attempt on school grounds just days before she took her own life.

Lily Mae Sharp, 13, was found dead May 18 by her mother at her home in Cheshire, England, according to a coroner’s report. She had reportedly been watching "13 Reasons Why," a Netflix show about a high school student who commits suicide, which her mother believes possibly influenced her death.

A day before she died, Lily recorded a video with a toilet paper noose around her neck in the bathroom stall of Sandbach High School for Girls, Crewe Coroner's Court said, according to British newspaper Metro.

The victim's mother, Victoria Noblet, during a court hearing, said that on May 18, she had left her children home alone to run errands and when she returned, she found Lily dead.

Noblet said that her daughter had her own Netflix login, which she used to view the controversial show.

"I do wonder about that video. She was watching a Netflix series, '13 Reasons Why,' where I think that does bear some similarities," Noblet told the court. "She had mentioned it a couple of times. I don't know for sure whether she did watch it or not but I know she had been discussing it amongst her friends. I think she asked had I seen it and I said, 'No.'"

Noblet revealed that the family had been going through a "tough time" after she divorced her husband, who had known Lily since she was 5-years-old. Noblet said her daughter was "always happy and bubbly."

Lily's father, David Pearson, arranged for her to attend counseling sessions, where she reportedly expressed concerns about her future. Lily also went to a meeting with the school's counselor six days before her death where she claimed she was happy, according to Daily Mail.

John Leigh, a teacher at Lily's school, said that she never displayed any odd behavior but that she had been the target of bullying. He claimed that on the day she died, a group of girls called Lily a derogatory name during a Snapchat post.

lan Moore, a senior coroner in Cheshire, confirmed Lily had committed suicide.

"This was an impulsive act on Lily's part which, although deliberate, was a spur of the moment decision rather than something she had been planning for any length of time, but no less heart-breaking for her family and friends," Moore said, according to Metro.

"13 Reasons Why" drew extensive criticism for its subject matter after it debuted on Netflix last year. Many labeled the show problematic for its depiction of topics such as bullying and suicide. Netflix reportedly renewed the series for a second season.

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images