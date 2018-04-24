Las Vegas -- Lisbeth Salander is coming back to the big screen in “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”, this time courtesy of Claire Foy, who will be taking on the fictional character made famous from “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” series.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is bringing the follow-up film to life, showed the first trailer for the action thriller to audiences at CinemaCon’s opening night presentation Monday in Las Vegas.

The preview opens with a man apologizing to his wife, who is visibly distressed and injured. “You know you’re lucky, don’t you?” he asks her. At that very moment, the couple’s security alarm appears to be disabled. When the man goes to check the issue, he finds Lisbeth in his home. Before he can react, she traps him with a rope, leaving him hanging upside down.

Foy’s Lisbeth goes on to tell him she will be transferring money from his bank accounts and splitting it amongst all of the women he has wronged, including his wife, who witnesses the attack and lets it unfold. Lisbeth also threatens the man that should he try to reverse what she has done or ever contact his wife again she will release videotapes of him in precarious situations.

The preview goes on to state that “the past never forgets” and ends with a man off-camera telling Lisbeth she can’t outrun her “shadow.”

Prior to the trailer’s debut, Foy gushed about being able to play Lisbeth onscreen.

“Lisbeth is truly special and iconic,” the actress shared. “You can’t really describe her... At her very, very core, she is a survivor.”

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” hits theaters in November.

