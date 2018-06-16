Giuliana Rancic is returning to “E! News” three years after departing the trendy television show, and she’s thrilled to be coming back.

On Friday, Rancic issued a statement to People to express her thoughts on her comeback. “Returning to host ‘E! News’ is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career.”

“Cohosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the ‘E! News’ audience and go on this journey once again,” the television personality added.

Rancic left the show in 2015 after receiving a lot of backlash over her criticisms toward Zendaya’s red carpet look. Many viewers voiced disappointment after the co-host seemingly gave racist remarks on the young artist’s dreadlocks. She did immediately apologise for it, but she eventually left the show, as per USA Today.

In an interview with Moneyish last year, Rancic clarified that she had a different reason for her decision to leave. “I was the main anchor for many years. It was an amazing job. I was like, ‘everything is perfect. I shouldn’t feel this way,’ but I literally felt like I wasn’t growing and I had to do something else.”

Rancic joined the E! network in 2002 and her first job was a correspondent on “E News.” Given her long tenure, it didn’t come as a surprise that she kept on appearing as host for red carpet specials despite exiting the talk show, according to Page Six.

The news that the 43-year-old is making her return as co-host to “E! News” comes less than a year after Rancic’s other show, “Fashion Police,” was canceled in October 2017. It also comes less than a year after Maria Menounos, whom Rancic is replacing, left following a surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well-respected entertainment journalist. As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to ‘E! News,’” E!’s executive vice president and general manager John Najarian said of the Italian-American celebrity.

“While ‘E! News’ has seen massive growth across digital and social, we have also continued to expand and elevate our television coverage, and Giuliana is an excellent addition to our weeknight series, which remains the most watched entertainment news franchise with young women,” Najarian added.

Rancic is officially rejoining “E! News” on Sept. 4.

Photo: Getty Images/Robin Marchant