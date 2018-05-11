“Glee” alum Kevin McHale just confirmed that he is gay.

During a Facebook Live interview on Thursday, the 29-year-old actor also said that he is happy and proud to be out. The actor, who played the role of Artie Abrams on “Glee,” also said that he has never tried to hide his sexuality on social media.

“If somebody was a big fan and following everything I was doing on social media, like the people I interact with on Twitter on a daily basis, I think there was zero surprise. People knew. The organizations I’ve been supporting and all that sort of work have been apparent, at least to me. I’ve always supported LGBT organizations and things like that because I felt I had a vested interest in this where I wanted to help out,” he explained.

Last month, McHale also hinted about his sexuality when he posted a tweet about Ariana Grande’s new song “No Tears Left to Cry.” At that time, he said that the track is gayer than him.

During his recent interview, McHale elaborated on his comments from last month.

“I honestly feel bad about it because that song is about a lot more. That song is about something really horrible and tragic and something she went through and dealt with anybody’s imaginable expectations. I just made this passing joke about it and then I was like this is sort of disrespectful to the song and subject matter she was talking about,” he said.

McHale also revealed that he and Austin McKenzie have been dating for over a year and a half now. The couple’s cuddling photo went viral online in recent weeks, and it led fans to assume that McHale is indeed gay. He captioned the photo by calling McKenzie his Coachella.

The adorable couple has been posting each other’s snaps on their respective social media accounts. Last month, they both took part in the Easter celebrations at the Skid Row in Los Angeles as part of The Los Angeles Mission’s program.

According to People, McHale and McKenzie also starred in “When We Rise,” Dustin Lance Black’s 2017 miniseries about LGBT rights.

