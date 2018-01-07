It’s almost time for the Golden Globes! The red carpet will be rolled out on Sunday night, but first, viewers may want to familiarize themselves with the nominees.

Below are the nominees and our predictions for the winners. Tune in to the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC to see if our predictions were right.

Best Movie, Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Prediction: This is a tough category because the movies are so vastly different. While it isn’t as unique as the other choices, “The Post” was designed for awards shows and it’ll likely dominate over the others.

Best Movie, Musical or Comedy

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Prediction: While “Get Out” should win awards, the fact that it is categorized as a comedy will likely prevent it from scooping up statues. “Lady Bird” seems like the frontrunner in this category.

Photo: Merie Wallace/A24

Best Director, Movie

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Prediction: Christopher Nolan’s war epic, which was filmed with IMAX and 65mm film cameras, makes audiences feel like they’re right in the middle of the battle. Expect “Dunkirk” to get this one.

Best Actress in a Movie, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Prediction: Meryl Streep is most likely to take the top prize, but we also wouldn’t be surprised if Jessica Chastain gets it instead.

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Prediction: Margot Robbie transformed herself as “I, Tonya,” and she’ll likely be honored for her fantastic performance as figure skater Tonya Harding. However, she will have some serious competition from Saoirse Ronan.

Photo: Neon

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Movie

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Prediction: Laurie Metcalf seems like the frontrunner with her relatable role as the mother of a rebellious teenager in “Lady Bird.”

Best Actor in a Movie, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel Esq.”

Prediction: While Hanks or Oldman could easily get the statue, don’t be surprised if newcomer Timothée Chalamet is given the award for his unforgettable performance in “Call Me by Your Name.”

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Prediction: Again, the comedy category kind of ruins any chance of “Get Out” winning. It seems like James Franco’s performance as Tommy Wiseau in “The Disaster Artist” is a sure thing.

Photo: A24/Justina Mintz

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Movie

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Prediction: Expect Sam Rockwell to be making an acceptance speech.

Best Screenplay, Movie

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Prediction: This is a tough call, but Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor’s creative script might win them the Golden Globe here.

Best TV Series, Drama

“The Crown,” Netflix

“Game of Thrones,” HBO

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“This Is Us,” NBC

Prediction: “The Handmaid’s Tale” is most likely scooping up this award, though “The Crown” could easily win instead.

Photo: Hulu

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

Prediction: For the past several years, the Golden Globes have awarded the best TV comedy statue to newer series. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” seems likely to beat out “SMILF.”

Best Limited TV Series

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Prediction: “Big Little Lies.”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Prediction: Elizabeth Moss is likely taking home the Golden Globe just as she did the Emmy, but the recent release of “The Crown” Season 2 could give Claire Foy the votes to win for the second year in a row.

Photo: Netflix

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Prediction: This is another tough call, but Alison Brie’s role as a struggling actress who becomes a wrestler is definitely Golden Globes material. However, the fact that Issa Rae is the only person in this category that was also nominated last year means that she has the best chance at scoring the statue.

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Prediction: Nicole Kidman is likely to win, though Jessica Lange is a possibility.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Prediction: This is difficult, but Ann Dowd seems likely to win for her spine chilling role as Aunt Lydia in “Handmaid’s Tale.”

Photo: NBC

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Prediction: Expect Sterling K. Brown to win in this category for his role as Randall Pearson.

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

Prediction: Aziz Ansari’s work on “Master of None” is second to none.

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Prediction: Jude Law’s role in “The Young Pope” is likely to get votes from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group determining the winners.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Prediction: Alexander Skarsgard picked up the Emmy for his “Big Little Lies” role as an abusive husband, and he is likely to do the same at the Golden Globes.