A few movies are expected to win big at the 2018 Golden Globes. “The Shape of Water” and “Lady Bird” could clean up Sunday night if the betting odds are any indication.

“The Shape of Water” leads all TV shows and films with seven nominations at the 75th annual awards show. Not only is it the favorite to win the award for best motion picture in the drama category, but the movie has the best odds to win best director and best actress. “The Shape of Water” also has nominations for best supporting actor and best supporting actress.

In the musical or comedy category, “Lady Bird is the odds-on favorite to win for best motion picture, ahead of popular films like “Get Out” and “The Disaster Artists.” Saoirse Ronan from Lady Bird is expected to win the award for best actress, and Laurie Metcalf has the best odds for best supporting actress.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds for the major awards at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Best Motion Picture Drama

“The Shape of Water” 9/5

“The Post” 21/10

“Dunkirk” 7/2

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 4/1

“Call Me by Your Name” 9/1

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

“Lady Bird” 1/2

“Get Out” 23/10

“The Disaster Artist” 7/1

“I, Tonya” 16/1

“The Greatest Showman” 18/1

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) 1/13

Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) 4/1

Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”) 7/1

Tom Hanks (“The Post”) 14/1

Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”) 18/1

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”) 2/7

Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) 3/1

Hugh Jackman (“The Greatest Showman”) 12/1

Steve Carell (“Battle of the Sexes”) 15/1

Ansel Elgort (“Baby Driver”) 33/1

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) 5/4

Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”) 5/4

Meryl Streep (“The Post”) 5/1

Jessica Chastain (“Molly’s Game”) 11/1

Michelle Williams (“All the Money in the World”) 14/1

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) 1/4

Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) 18/5

Emma Stone (“Battle of the Sexes”) 12/1

Helen Mirren (“The Leisure Seeker”) 15/1

Judi Dench (“Victoria and Abdul”) 20/1

Best Animated Motion Picture

“Coco” 1/10

“The Breadwinner” 7/1

“Loving Vincent” 15/1

“Boss Baby” 20/1

“Ferdinand” 20/1

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) 5/6

Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk”) 5/4

Steven Spielberg (“The Post”) 10/1

Ridley Scott (“All the Money in the World”) 15/1

Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”) 18/1

Best Foreign Language Motion Picture

“The Square” 4/7

“First They Killed My Father” 3/2

“A Fantastic Woman” 15/1

“In the Fade” 18/1

“Loveless” 20/1

Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”) 4/5

Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”) 5/2

Armie Hammer (“Call Me by Your Name”) 11/2

Christopher Plummer (“All the Money in The World”) 11/2

Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) 20/1

Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture

Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”) 4/9

Allison Janney “(I, Tonya”) 4/1

Hong Chau (“Downsizing”) 6/1

Mary J Blige (“Mudbound”) 9/1

Octavia Spencer (“The Shape of Water”) 15/1

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Big Little Lies” 1/7

“Feud: Bette and Joan” 9/1

“The Sinner” 9/1

“Fargo” 15/1

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” 15/1

Best Television Series Drama

“The Handmaid's Tale” 1/5

“The Crown” 9/1

“Stranger Things” 9/1

“This Is Us” 10/1

“Game of Thrones” 12/1

Best Television Series Musical or Comedy

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” 1/7

“Master of None” 9/1

“SMILF” 9/1

“Black-ish” 15/1

“Will and Grace” 15/1